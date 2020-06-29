Greenply Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 344.70 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 344.70 crore in March 2020 down 12.01% from Rs. 391.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.50 crore in March 2020 down 172.32% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2020 down 36.15% from Rs. 48.80 crore in March 2019.
Greenply Ind shares closed at 88.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.70% over the last 12 months.
|Greenply Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|344.70
|345.98
|391.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|344.70
|345.98
|391.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.29
|130.83
|159.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|74.15
|80.48
|64.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|-7.61
|10.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.58
|40.58
|37.44
|Depreciation
|6.62
|6.36
|5.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.06
|61.96
|71.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.25
|33.38
|42.63
|Other Income
|1.30
|0.20
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.54
|33.58
|43.24
|Interest
|5.49
|4.85
|5.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.05
|28.73
|37.32
|Exceptional Items
|-49.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.92
|28.73
|37.32
|Tax
|-8.83
|7.33
|7.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.09
|21.40
|29.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.09
|21.40
|29.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.59
|-0.08
|0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.50
|21.32
|29.73
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|1.74
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|1.74
|2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|1.74
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|1.74
|2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am