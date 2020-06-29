Greenply Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 344.70 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.70 crore in March 2020 down 12.01% from Rs. 391.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.50 crore in March 2020 down 172.32% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2020 down 36.15% from Rs. 48.80 crore in March 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 88.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.70% over the last 12 months.