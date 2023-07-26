English
    Greenply Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 476.14 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 476.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 453.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 96.06% from Rs. 20.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.22 crore in June 2023 down 25.06% from Rs. 41.66 crore in June 2022.

    Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

    Greenply Ind shares closed at 170.30 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.

    Greenply Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations476.14469.16453.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations476.14469.16453.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.27161.82176.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods115.41124.09120.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.262.69-19.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.9662.8956.14
    Depreciation13.3210.327.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.9570.1079.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5037.2532.47
    Other Income1.409.291.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9046.5534.03
    Interest12.977.605.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.9338.9528.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.9338.9528.92
    Tax3.7811.257.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1527.7021.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1527.7021.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.33-16.63-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.8211.0720.73
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.2912.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.901.69
    Diluted EPS0.070.891.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.901.69
    Diluted EPS0.070.891.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 26, 2023

