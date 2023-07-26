Greenply Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 476.14 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 453.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 96.06% from Rs. 20.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.22 crore in June 2023 down 25.06% from Rs. 41.66 crore in June 2022.

Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 170.30 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.