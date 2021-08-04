Greenply Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 260.77 crore, up 96.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.77 crore in June 2021 up 96.49% from Rs. 132.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2021 up 135.72% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2021 up 670.52% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2020.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2020.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 209.00 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.05% returns over the last 6 months and 150.90% over the last 12 months.