Greenply Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.40 crore, down 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.40 crore in December 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 345.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in December 2020 up 17.21% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.31 crore in December 2020 up 8.44% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2019.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2019.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 133.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.06% returns over the last 6 months and -6.78% over the last 12 months.