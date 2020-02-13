Greenply Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 345.98 crore, down 61.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.98 crore in December 2019 down 61.97% from Rs. 909.65 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2019 down 57.6% from Rs. 50.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2019 down 68.46% from Rs. 126.62 crore in December 2018.

Greenply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Greenply Ind shares closed at 137.95 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 6.65% over the last 12 months.