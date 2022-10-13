 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenpanel Industries Q2 PAT seen up 9.2% YoY to Rs. 73.3 cr: Yes Securities

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenpanel Industries to report net profit at Rs. 73.3 crore up 9.2% year-on-year (down 5.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 454.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24 percent Y-o-Y (down 135 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 122.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:12 pm
