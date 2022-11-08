Greenpanel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.39% from Rs. 421.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.74 crore in September 2022 up 13.82% from Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 108.93 crore in September 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.07 in September 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 375.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.