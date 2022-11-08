 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Greenpanel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.39% from Rs. 421.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.74 crore in September 2022 up 13.82% from Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 108.93 crore in September 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.07 in September 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 375.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.

Greenpanel Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 457.29 464.00 421.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 457.29 464.00 421.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.76 185.37 167.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.19 4.28 3.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.75 -11.84 7.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.50 35.02 30.73
Depreciation 16.95 16.86 18.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.41 122.53 107.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.73 111.79 88.82
Other Income 7.51 7.15 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.25 118.94 90.89
Interest 1.63 2.47 1.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.62 116.46 89.30
Exceptional Items 6.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.72 116.46 89.30
Tax 37.97 40.32 27.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.74 76.14 62.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.74 76.14 62.15
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 6.21 5.07
Diluted EPS 5.77 6.21 5.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 6.21 5.07
Diluted EPS 5.77 6.21 5.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Greenpanel Ind #Greenpanel Industries Limited #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.