    Greenpanel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.39% from Rs. 421.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.74 crore in September 2022 up 13.82% from Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 108.93 crore in September 2021.

    Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.07 in September 2021.

    Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 375.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.

    Greenpanel Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.29464.00421.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations457.29464.00421.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.76185.37167.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.194.283.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.75-11.847.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5035.0230.73
    Depreciation16.9516.8618.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.41122.53107.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.73111.7988.82
    Other Income7.517.152.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.25118.9490.89
    Interest1.632.471.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.62116.4689.30
    Exceptional Items6.10----
    P/L Before Tax108.72116.4689.30
    Tax37.9740.3227.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.7476.1462.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.7476.1462.15
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.776.215.07
    Diluted EPS5.776.215.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.776.215.07
    Diluted EPS5.776.215.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:16 pm