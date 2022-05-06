 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenpanel Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.07 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 470.07 crore in March 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 388.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.00 crore in March 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 57.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.30 crore in March 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 98.98 crore in March 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 605.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.48% returns over the last 6 months and 163.43% over the last 12 months.

Greenpanel Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 470.07 424.42 388.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 470.07 424.42 388.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.05 169.25 168.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 2.61 3.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.27 7.52 5.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.93 31.61 27.83
Depreciation 16.88 17.12 15.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.60 104.07 86.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.99 92.23 81.60
Other Income 3.43 2.12 1.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.42 94.35 83.32
Interest 3.23 1.18 -3.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.19 93.17 87.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.19 93.17 87.09
Tax 39.19 30.53 29.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.00 62.64 57.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.00 62.64 57.87
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 5.11 4.72
Diluted EPS 6.52 5.11 4.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 5.11 4.72
Diluted EPS 6.52 5.11 4.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
