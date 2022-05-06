Greenpanel Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.07 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.07 crore in March 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 388.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.00 crore in March 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 57.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.30 crore in March 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 98.98 crore in March 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 605.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.48% returns over the last 6 months and 163.43% over the last 12 months.