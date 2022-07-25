Greenpanel Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 464.00 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.00 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 308.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.14 crore in June 2022 up 166.5% from Rs. 28.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.80 crore in June 2022 up 103.9% from Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 513.25 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 119.15% over the last 12 months.