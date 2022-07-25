 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenpanel Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 464.00 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 464.00 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 308.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.14 crore in June 2022 up 166.5% from Rs. 28.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.80 crore in June 2022 up 103.9% from Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 513.25 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 119.15% over the last 12 months.

Greenpanel Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 464.00 470.07 308.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 464.00 470.07 308.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.37 183.05 141.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.28 1.89 3.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.84 -2.27 -13.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.02 33.93 26.62
Depreciation 16.86 16.88 15.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.53 117.60 84.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.79 118.99 50.02
Other Income 7.15 3.43 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.94 122.42 50.64
Interest 2.47 3.23 10.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.46 119.19 40.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.46 119.19 40.17
Tax 40.32 39.19 11.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.14 80.00 28.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.14 80.00 28.57
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 6.52 2.33
Diluted EPS 6.21 6.52 2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 6.52 2.33
Diluted EPS 6.21 6.52 2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
