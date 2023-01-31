Greenpanel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 424.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.49 crore in December 2022 down 72.08% from Rs. 62.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.37 crore in December 2022 down 21.62% from Rs. 111.47 crore in December 2021.