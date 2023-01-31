English
    Greenpanel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 424.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.49 crore in December 2022 down 72.08% from Rs. 62.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.37 crore in December 2022 down 21.62% from Rs. 111.47 crore in December 2021.

    Greenpanel Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.16457.29424.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.16457.29424.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.86182.76169.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.803.192.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.402.757.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.2134.5031.61
    Depreciation18.0116.9517.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.49120.41104.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.1996.7392.23
    Other Income-3.837.512.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.36104.2594.35
    Interest11.351.631.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.02102.6293.17
    Exceptional Items-30.396.10--
    P/L Before Tax27.63108.7293.17
    Tax10.1437.9730.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4970.7462.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4970.7462.64
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.435.775.11
    Diluted EPS1.435.775.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.435.775.11
    Diluted EPS1.435.775.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
