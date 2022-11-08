 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenpanel Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 457.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 422.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.46 crore in September 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 67.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 115.30 crore in September 2021.

Greenpanel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in September 2021.

Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 375.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.35% over the last 12 months.

Greenpanel Industries Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 457.29 464.00 422.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 457.29 464.00 422.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.76 185.37 167.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.19 4.28 3.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.75 -11.84 7.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.13 36.46 32.09
Depreciation 18.23 18.25 19.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.75 118.19 99.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.49 113.30 93.62
Other Income 7.63 7.25 2.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.12 120.55 95.95
Interest 1.79 2.63 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.33 117.92 94.20
Exceptional Items 6.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.43 117.92 94.20
Tax 37.97 40.32 27.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.46 77.60 67.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.46 77.60 67.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.46 77.60 67.06
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 6.33 5.47
Diluted EPS 5.91 6.33 5.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 6.33 5.47
Diluted EPS 5.91 6.33 5.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm
