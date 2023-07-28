English
    Greenpanel Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.19 crore, down 16.77% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 386.19 crore in June 2023 down 16.77% from Rs. 464.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.26 crore in June 2023 down 51.98% from Rs. 77.60 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.16 crore in June 2023 down 48.01% from Rs. 138.80 crore in June 2022.
    Greenpanel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.33 in June 2022.Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 353.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.30% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.
    Greenpanel Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.19441.41464.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.19441.41464.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.32193.70185.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.643.414.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.766.91-11.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.2631.8836.46
    Depreciation18.2217.1918.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.94129.29118.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5759.04113.30
    Other Income6.378.527.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.9467.56120.55
    Interest3.963.242.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.9964.33117.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.9964.33117.92
    Tax12.72-4.6040.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2668.9377.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2668.9377.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.2668.9377.60
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.045.626.33
    Diluted EPS3.045.626.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.045.626.33
    Diluted EPS3.045.626.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

