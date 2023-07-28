Greenpanel Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.19 crore, down 16.77% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 386.19 441.41 464.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 386.19 441.41 464.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 176.32 193.70 185.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.64 3.41 4.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.76 6.91 -11.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.26 31.88 36.46 Depreciation 18.22 17.19 18.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 125.94 129.29 118.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.57 59.04 113.30 Other Income 6.37 8.52 7.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.94 67.56 120.55 Interest 3.96 3.24 2.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.99 64.33 117.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 49.99 64.33 117.92 Tax 12.72 -4.60 40.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.26 68.93 77.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.26 68.93 77.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.26 68.93 77.60 Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.04 5.62 6.33 Diluted EPS 3.04 5.62 6.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.04 5.62 6.33 Diluted EPS 3.04 5.62 6.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited