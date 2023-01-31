 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenpanel Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 424.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2022 down 40.5% from Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.98 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 113.38 crore in December 2021.

Greenpanel Industries Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.16 457.29 424.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.16 457.29 424.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.86 182.76 169.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.80 3.19 2.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.40 2.75 7.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.25 36.13 32.97
Depreciation 18.31 18.23 18.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.62 115.75 100.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.71 98.49 92.66
Other Income -4.05 7.63 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.67 106.12 94.94
Interest 11.39 1.79 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.28 104.33 93.61
Exceptional Items -- 6.10 --
P/L Before Tax 58.28 110.43 93.61
Tax 20.75 37.97 30.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.53 72.46 63.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.53 72.46 63.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.53 72.46 63.07
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 5.91 5.14
Diluted EPS 3.06 5.91 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 5.91 5.14
Diluted EPS 3.06 5.91 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited