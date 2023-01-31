English
    Greenpanel Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 420.16 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 424.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2022 down 40.5% from Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.98 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 113.38 crore in December 2021.

    Greenpanel Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.16457.29424.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.16457.29424.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.86182.76169.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.803.192.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.402.757.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.2536.1332.97
    Depreciation18.3118.2318.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.62115.75100.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.7198.4992.66
    Other Income-4.057.632.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.67106.1294.94
    Interest11.391.791.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.28104.3393.61
    Exceptional Items--6.10--
    P/L Before Tax58.28110.4393.61
    Tax20.7537.9730.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.5372.4663.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.5372.4663.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.5372.4663.07
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.065.915.14
    Diluted EPS3.065.915.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.065.915.14
    Diluted EPS3.065.915.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited