Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greenlam Industries Q2 down 32.5% to Rs 18.54 crore

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 289.31 crore, down 17.10 percent as against Rs 348.99 crore in the corresponding quarter.

PTI
 
 
Greenlam Industries Ltd on November 2 reported a 32.58 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.54 crore for the second quarter ended on September, 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 27.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Greenlam Industries Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 289.31 crore, down 17.10 percent as against Rs 348.99 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Commenting on the results, Greenlam Industries MD & CEO Saurabh Mittal said, "This quarter observed improvement in sales on sequential basis as the markets opened up with the unlocking of economy".

Greenlam Industries total expenses were at Rs 267.48 crore. Shares of Greenlam Industries Ltd settled at Rs 755.40 on BSE, down 1.77 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:46 pm

