Greenlam Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 423.16 crore, up 59.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.16 crore in September 2021 up 59.24% from Rs. 265.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.71 crore in September 2021 up 29.31% from Rs. 16.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.21 crore in September 2021 up 19.31% from Rs. 38.73 crore in September 2020.

Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.96 in September 2020.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 1,412.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.09% returns over the last 6 months and 88.52% over the last 12 months.