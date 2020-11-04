Greenlam Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore in September 2020 down 18.74% from Rs. 327.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.79 crore in September 2020 down 30.79% from Rs. 24.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.73 crore in September 2020 down 11.98% from Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2019.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.05 in September 2019.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 750.75 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.