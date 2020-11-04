172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|greenlam-ind-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-265-74-crore-down-18-74-y-o-y-6064251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greenlam Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore in September 2020 down 18.74% from Rs. 327.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.79 crore in September 2020 down 30.79% from Rs. 24.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.73 crore in September 2020 down 11.98% from Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2019.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.05 in September 2019.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 750.75 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.

Greenlam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations265.74148.32327.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations265.74148.32327.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials134.5183.51177.70
Purchase of Traded Goods2.490.933.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.03-3.382.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.2332.0745.56
Depreciation13.0512.5914.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.2425.8654.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.19-3.2628.78
Other Income1.490.430.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.68-2.8329.65
Interest4.364.706.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.32-7.5423.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.32-7.5423.40
Tax4.53-1.81-0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.79-5.7224.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.79-5.7224.26
Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.96-2.3710.05
Diluted EPS6.96-2.3710.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.96-2.3710.05
Diluted EPS6.96-2.3710.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Greenlam Ind #Greenlam Industries #Miscellaneous #Results

