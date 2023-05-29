English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Greenlam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 489.14 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 489.14 crore in March 2023 up 15.64% from Rs. 423.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.32 crore in March 2023 up 109.59% from Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.96 crore in March 2023 up 64.55% from Rs. 49.81 crore in March 2022.

    Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2022.

    Greenlam Ind shares closed at 313.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.17% over the last 12 months.

    Greenlam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations489.14457.69423.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations489.14457.69423.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.41250.47251.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.801.161.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.88-3.28-7.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.7464.0752.99
    Depreciation15.3915.0913.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.29100.1483.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6230.0428.01
    Other Income17.9510.008.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.5740.0536.38
    Interest6.295.893.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.2734.1533.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.2734.1533.18
    Tax5.957.747.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.3226.4125.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.3226.4125.92
    Equity Share Capital12.7012.7012.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.252.132.15
    Diluted EPS4.252.132.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.252.132.15
    Diluted EPS4.252.132.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Greenlam Ind #Greenlam Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am