Greenlam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 489.14 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.14 crore in March 2023 up 15.64% from Rs. 423.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.32 crore in March 2023 up 109.59% from Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.96 crore in March 2023 up 64.55% from Rs. 49.81 crore in March 2022.

Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2022.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 313.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.17% over the last 12 months.