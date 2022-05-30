Greenlam Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.01 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.01 crore in March 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 396.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2022 down 5.48% from Rs. 27.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.81 crore in March 2022 down 22.94% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.36 in March 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)