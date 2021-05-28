Greenlam Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 396.68 crore, up 33.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.68 crore in March 2021 up 33.53% from Rs. 297.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.42 crore in March 2021 down 1.87% from Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2021 up 21.16% from Rs. 53.35 crore in March 2020.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.58 in March 2020.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 1,174.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.19% returns over the last 6 months and 100.94% over the last 12 months.