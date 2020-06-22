Greenlam Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.08 crore, down 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.08 crore in March 2020 down 12.16% from Rs. 338.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2020 up 30.6% from Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.35 crore in March 2020 up 28.83% from Rs. 41.41 crore in March 2019.

Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.86 in March 2019.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 698.30 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -9.48% over the last 12 months.