Greenlam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.64 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.64 crore in June 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 306.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2022 up 34.97% from Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.66 crore in June 2022 up 29.83% from Rs. 35.17 crore in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 352.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.