Greenlam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.64 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 430.64 crore in June 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 306.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2022 up 34.97% from Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.66 crore in June 2022 up 29.83% from Rs. 35.17 crore in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 352.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.

Greenlam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 430.64 423.01 306.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 430.64 423.01 306.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 269.41 251.56 203.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.24 1.01 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.94 -7.03 -29.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.52 52.99 45.82
Depreciation 13.58 13.43 13.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.25 83.03 52.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.58 28.01 20.10
Other Income 2.49 8.36 1.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.08 36.38 21.98
Interest 5.16 3.19 3.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.92 33.18 18.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.92 33.18 18.77
Tax 6.80 7.27 3.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.12 25.92 14.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.12 25.92 14.91
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 2.15 6.18
Diluted EPS 1.67 2.15 6.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 2.15 6.18
Diluted EPS 1.67 2.15 6.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:54 am
