you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 04:45 PM IST

Greenlam Ind standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 263.90 crore

Greenlam Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 263.90 crore and a net profit of Rs 11.01 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18

 
 
Greenlam Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 263.90 crore and a net profit of Rs 11.01 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 257.75 crore and net profit was Rs 12.38 crore.
Greenlam Ind shares closed at 939.60 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and 0.91% over the last 12 months.
Greenlam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.90 287.58 257.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.90 287.58 257.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.34 149.80 153.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.32 3.05 3.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.99 9.81 -13.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.04 37.73 34.25
Depreciation 8.45 8.59 7.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.77 52.25 50.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.96 26.36 22.24
Other Income 0.26 0.47 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.22 26.82 23.12
Interest 3.65 3.81 4.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.57 23.02 18.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.57 23.02 18.92
Tax 4.56 7.04 6.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.01 15.98 12.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.01 15.98 12.38
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 6.62 5.13
Diluted EPS 4.56 6.62 5.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 6.62 5.13
Diluted EPS 4.56 6.62 5.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Greenlam Ind #Greenlam Industries #Miscellaneous

