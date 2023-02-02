 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenlam Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.69 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 457.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 406.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 up 15.72% from Rs. 22.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 48.81 crore in December 2021.

Greenlam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 457.69 473.60 406.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 457.69 473.60 406.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 250.47 267.92 227.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 0.86 0.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.28 5.26 3.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.07 61.53 53.27
Depreciation 15.09 14.40 14.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.14 94.46 74.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.04 29.16 33.24
Other Income 10.00 5.55 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.05 34.71 34.57
Interest 5.89 5.57 3.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.15 29.14 30.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.15 29.14 30.66
Tax 7.74 7.12 7.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.41 22.03 22.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.41 22.03 22.83
Equity Share Capital 12.70 12.70 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.75 9.46
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.75 9.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.75 9.46
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.75 9.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
