Greenlam Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.69 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 406.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 up 15.72% from Rs. 22.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 48.81 crore in December 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.46 in December 2021.

