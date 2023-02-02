English
    Greenlam Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.69 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 406.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 up 15.72% from Rs. 22.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 48.81 crore in December 2021.

    Greenlam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.69473.60406.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations457.69473.60406.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.47267.92227.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.160.860.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.285.263.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.0761.5353.27
    Depreciation15.0914.4014.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.1494.4674.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0429.1633.24
    Other Income10.005.551.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.0534.7134.57
    Interest5.895.573.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1529.1430.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1529.1430.66
    Tax7.747.127.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.4122.0322.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.4122.0322.83
    Equity Share Capital12.7012.7012.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.759.46
    Diluted EPS2.131.759.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.759.46
    Diluted EPS2.131.759.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
