Greenlam Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 315.32 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.32 crore in December 2020 down 5.98% from Rs. 335.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2020 up 11.94% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.21 crore in December 2020 up 8.12% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2019.

Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.50 in December 2019.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 824.50 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.74% over the last 12 months.