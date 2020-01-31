Greenlam Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 335.39 crore, up 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.39 crore in December 2019 up 11.86% from Rs. 299.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2019 up 31.98% from Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2019 up 26.9% from Rs. 39.51 crore in December 2018.

Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.95 in December 2018.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 1,001.65 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.30% returns over the last 6 months and 19.47% over the last 12 months.