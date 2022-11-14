Greenlam Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.04 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.04 crore in September 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 454.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 20.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2022 up 22.62% from Rs. 48.02 crore in September 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in September 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.