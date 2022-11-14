 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenlam Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.04 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.04 crore in September 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 454.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 20.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2022 up 22.62% from Rs. 48.02 crore in September 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in September 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.

Greenlam Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 518.04 470.61 454.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 518.04 470.61 454.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 267.92 269.41 238.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.44 18.32 15.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.79 -28.98 2.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.37 73.09 68.26
Depreciation 15.44 14.74 14.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.82 88.42 83.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.25 35.61 31.45
Other Income 5.19 2.41 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.44 38.02 33.57
Interest 5.71 5.28 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.74 32.74 30.26
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.59
P/L Before Tax 37.74 32.74 27.67
Tax 8.55 8.17 6.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.18 24.57 20.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.18 24.57 20.70
Minority Interest 0.05 0.12 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.24 24.69 20.79
Equity Share Capital 12.70 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 2.05 8.61
Diluted EPS 2.33 2.05 8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 2.05 8.61
Diluted EPS 2.33 2.05 8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
