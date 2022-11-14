English
    Greenlam Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.04 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.04 crore in September 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 454.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 20.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2022 up 22.62% from Rs. 48.02 crore in September 2021.

    Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in September 2021.

    Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.

    Greenlam Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.04470.61454.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.04470.61454.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.92269.41238.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.4418.3215.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.79-28.982.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.3773.0968.26
    Depreciation15.4414.7414.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.8288.4283.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2535.6131.45
    Other Income5.192.412.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4438.0233.57
    Interest5.715.283.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.7432.7430.26
    Exceptional Items-----2.59
    P/L Before Tax37.7432.7427.67
    Tax8.558.176.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1824.5720.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1824.5720.70
    Minority Interest0.050.120.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.2424.6920.79
    Equity Share Capital12.7012.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.058.61
    Diluted EPS2.332.058.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.058.61
    Diluted EPS2.332.058.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am