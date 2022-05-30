Greenlam Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.39 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.39 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 415.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 30.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 70.09 crore in March 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in March 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 29.19% over the last 12 months.