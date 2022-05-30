 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenlam Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.39 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.39 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 415.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 30.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 70.09 crore in March 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in March 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 29.19% over the last 12 months.

Greenlam Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 463.39 449.71 415.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 463.39 449.71 415.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 251.56 227.29 205.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.73 12.43 6.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.76 10.65 1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.62 65.48 66.98
Depreciation 14.53 15.31 14.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.68 80.51 68.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.03 38.04 53.00
Other Income 1.32 1.97 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.35 40.01 56.04
Interest 3.34 4.05 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.01 35.96 52.57
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.40
P/L Before Tax 33.01 35.96 40.17
Tax 7.35 9.06 9.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.65 26.89 30.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.65 26.89 30.89
Minority Interest -0.09 0.06 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.56 26.95 30.95
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 11.17 12.82
Diluted EPS 2.12 11.17 12.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 11.17 12.82
Diluted EPS 2.12 11.17 12.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
