    Greenlam Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.39 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 463.39 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 415.32 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 30.95 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 70.09 crore in March 2021.

    Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in March 2021.

    Greenlam Ind shares closed at 319.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 29.19% over the last 12 months.

    Greenlam Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations463.39449.71415.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations463.39449.71415.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.56227.29205.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.7312.436.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.7610.651.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.6265.4866.98
    Depreciation14.5315.3114.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.6880.5168.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0338.0453.00
    Other Income1.321.973.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3540.0156.04
    Interest3.344.053.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0135.9652.57
    Exceptional Items-----12.40
    P/L Before Tax33.0135.9640.17
    Tax7.359.069.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.6526.8930.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.6526.8930.89
    Minority Interest-0.090.060.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.5626.9530.95
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1211.1712.82
    Diluted EPS2.1211.1712.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1211.1712.82
    Diluted EPS2.1211.1712.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Greenlam Ind #Greenlam Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
