Greenlam Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 515.24 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 515.24 533.81 470.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 515.24 533.81 470.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 258.40 244.41 269.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.40 8.00 18.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.89 20.82 -28.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 96.17 85.61 73.09 Depreciation 17.40 16.85 14.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 108.81 100.91 88.42 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.95 57.21 35.61 Other Income 4.01 4.43 2.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.97 61.64 38.02 Interest 7.29 6.46 5.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.67 55.17 32.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 43.67 55.17 32.74 Tax 11.43 9.07 8.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.24 46.10 24.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.24 46.10 24.57 Minority Interest 0.67 0.06 0.12 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.91 46.16 24.69 Equity Share Capital 12.70 12.70 12.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.59 3.39 2.05 Diluted EPS 2.59 3.39 2.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.59 3.39 2.05 Diluted EPS 2.59 3.39 2.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited