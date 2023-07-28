English
    Greenlam Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 515.24 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 515.24 crore in June 2023 up 9.48% from Rs. 470.61 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.91 crore in June 2023 up 33.29% from Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.37 crore in June 2023 up 29.59% from Rs. 52.76 crore in June 2022.
    Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.Greenlam Ind shares closed at 468.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.21% returns over the last 6 months and 32.89% over the last 12 months.
    Greenlam Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations515.24533.81470.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations515.24533.81470.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.40244.41269.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.408.0018.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.8920.82-28.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.1785.6173.09
    Depreciation17.4016.8514.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.81100.9188.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.9557.2135.61
    Other Income4.014.432.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9761.6438.02
    Interest7.296.465.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.6755.1732.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.6755.1732.74
    Tax11.439.078.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.2446.1024.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.2446.1024.57
    Minority Interest0.670.060.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.9146.1624.69
    Equity Share Capital12.7012.7012.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.593.392.05
    Diluted EPS2.593.392.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.593.392.05
    Diluted EPS2.593.392.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

