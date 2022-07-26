 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenlam Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.61 crore, up 40.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 470.61 crore in June 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 336.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.76 crore in June 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 350.15 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and 29.11% over the last 12 months.

Greenlam Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 470.61 463.39 336.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 470.61 463.39 336.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 269.41 251.56 203.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.32 17.73 10.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.98 -13.76 -31.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.09 67.62 58.08
Depreciation 14.74 14.53 14.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.42 90.68 57.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.61 35.03 24.00
Other Income 2.41 1.32 1.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.02 36.35 25.88
Interest 5.28 3.34 3.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.74 33.01 22.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.74 33.01 22.51
Tax 8.17 7.35 5.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.57 25.65 17.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.57 25.65 17.34
Minority Interest 0.12 -0.09 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.69 25.56 17.43
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 2.12 7.22
Diluted EPS 2.05 2.12 7.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 2.12 7.22
Diluted EPS 2.05 2.12 7.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
