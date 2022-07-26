Greenlam Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.61 crore, up 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.61 crore in June 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 336.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.76 crore in June 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in June 2021.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 350.15 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and 29.11% over the last 12 months.