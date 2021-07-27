Greenlam Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 336.13 crore, up 109.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.13 crore in June 2021 up 109.62% from Rs. 160.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2021 up 327.2% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2021 up 350.34% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2020.

Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2020.

Greenlam Ind shares closed at 1,365.55 on July 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.51% returns over the last 6 months and 88.20% over the last 12 months.