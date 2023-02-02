 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greenlam Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore in December 2022 up 11.96% from Rs. 449.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 26.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 55.32 crore in December 2021.
Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in December 2021. Greenlam Ind shares closed at 313.40 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.55% over the last 12 months.
Greenlam Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations503.50518.04449.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations503.50518.04449.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials250.47267.92227.29
Purchase of Traded Goods10.5113.4412.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.815.7910.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost79.7975.3765.48
Depreciation16.2215.4415.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses108.77101.8280.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5738.2538.04
Other Income5.925.191.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4943.4440.01
Interest6.035.714.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4637.7435.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.4637.7435.96
Tax10.278.559.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.1829.1826.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.1829.1826.89
Minority Interest--0.050.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.1829.2426.95
Equity Share Capital12.7012.7012.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.282.3311.17
Diluted EPS2.282.3311.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.282.3311.17
Diluted EPS2.282.3311.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
