Greenlam Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore in December 2022 up 11.96% from Rs. 449.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 26.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 55.32 crore in December 2021.
Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in December 2021.
|Greenlam Ind shares closed at 313.40 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.55% over the last 12 months.
|Greenlam Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|503.50
|518.04
|449.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|503.50
|518.04
|449.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|250.47
|267.92
|227.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.51
|13.44
|12.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|5.79
|10.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|79.79
|75.37
|65.48
|Depreciation
|16.22
|15.44
|15.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.77
|101.82
|80.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.57
|38.25
|38.04
|Other Income
|5.92
|5.19
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.49
|43.44
|40.01
|Interest
|6.03
|5.71
|4.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.46
|37.74
|35.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.46
|37.74
|35.96
|Tax
|10.27
|8.55
|9.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.18
|29.18
|26.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.18
|29.18
|26.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.05
|0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.18
|29.24
|26.95
|Equity Share Capital
|12.70
|12.70
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|2.33
|11.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|2.33
|11.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|2.33
|11.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|2.33
|11.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
