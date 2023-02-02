Greenlam Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 503.50 518.04 449.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 503.50 518.04 449.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 250.47 267.92 227.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 10.51 13.44 12.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.81 5.79 10.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 79.79 75.37 65.48 Depreciation 16.22 15.44 15.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 108.77 101.82 80.51 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.57 38.25 38.04 Other Income 5.92 5.19 1.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.49 43.44 40.01 Interest 6.03 5.71 4.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.46 37.74 35.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.46 37.74 35.96 Tax 10.27 8.55 9.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.18 29.18 26.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.18 29.18 26.89 Minority Interest -- 0.05 0.06 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.18 29.24 26.95 Equity Share Capital 12.70 12.70 12.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.28 2.33 11.17 Diluted EPS 2.28 2.33 11.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.28 2.33 11.17 Diluted EPS 2.28 2.33 11.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited