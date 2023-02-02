English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Greenlam Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 503.50 crore in December 2022 up 11.96% from Rs. 449.71 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 26.95 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 55.32 crore in December 2021.
    Greenlam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in December 2021.Greenlam Ind shares closed at 313.40 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.55% over the last 12 months.
    Greenlam Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations503.50518.04449.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations503.50518.04449.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.47267.92227.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.5113.4412.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.815.7910.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.7975.3765.48
    Depreciation16.2215.4415.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.77101.8280.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5738.2538.04
    Other Income5.925.191.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4943.4440.01
    Interest6.035.714.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4637.7435.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.4637.7435.96
    Tax10.278.559.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.1829.1826.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.1829.1826.89
    Minority Interest--0.050.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.1829.2426.95
    Equity Share Capital12.7012.7012.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.3311.17
    Diluted EPS2.282.3311.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.3311.17
    Diluted EPS2.282.3311.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited