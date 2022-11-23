Greencrest Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 1697.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in September 2022 up 1697.42% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 534.45% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 up 608.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Greencrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 2.82 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 347.62% returns over the last 6 months and 432.08% over the last 12 months.