    Greencrest Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 1697.42% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greencrest Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in September 2022 up 1697.42% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 534.45% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 up 608.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    Greencrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

    Greencrest Fin shares closed at 2.82 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 347.62% returns over the last 6 months and 432.08% over the last 12 months.

    Greencrest Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.361.690.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.361.690.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.40----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.760.30--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.130.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.551.200.35
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.551.200.35
    Interest0.250.230.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.290.960.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.290.960.35
    Tax0.690.290.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.610.670.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.610.670.25
    Equity Share Capital36.5536.5536.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.441.840.07
    Diluted EPS0.441.840.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.441.840.07
    Diluted EPS0.441.840.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am