Greencrest Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore, up 83.78% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.87 3.82 5.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.87 3.82 5.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.74 7.20 1.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.58 -4.70 5.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.53 0.25 0.09 Depreciation -0.01 0.00 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.42 0.12 0.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.40 0.95 -1.64 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.40 0.95 -1.64 Interest 0.08 0.06 0.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.48 0.89 -1.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.48 0.89 -1.81 Tax -0.82 0.27 -0.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.66 0.62 -1.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.66 0.62 -1.34 Equity Share Capital 36.55 36.55 36.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.37 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.37 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited