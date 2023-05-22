Greencrest Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore, up 83.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greencrest Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore in March 2023 up 83.78% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 23.61% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 49.69% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.
|Greencrest Fin shares closed at 0.71 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -72.37% returns over the last 6 months and 2.90% over the last 12 months.
|Greencrest Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.87
|3.82
|5.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.87
|3.82
|5.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.74
|7.20
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.58
|-4.70
|5.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.25
|0.09
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.12
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|0.95
|-1.64
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|0.95
|-1.64
|Interest
|0.08
|0.06
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|0.89
|-1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|0.89
|-1.81
|Tax
|-0.82
|0.27
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|0.62
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|0.62
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|36.55
|36.55
|36.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
