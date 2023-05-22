English
    Greencrest Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore, up 83.78% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greencrest Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore in March 2023 up 83.78% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 23.61% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 49.69% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.Greencrest Fin shares closed at 0.71 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -72.37% returns over the last 6 months and 2.90% over the last 12 months.
    Greencrest Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.873.825.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.873.825.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.747.201.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.58-4.705.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.250.09
    Depreciation-0.010.000.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.120.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.400.95-1.64
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.400.95-1.64
    Interest0.080.060.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.480.89-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.480.89-1.81
    Tax-0.820.27-0.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.660.62-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.660.62-1.34
    Equity Share Capital36.5536.5536.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.02-0.37
    Diluted EPS-0.050.02-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.02-0.37
    Diluted EPS-0.050.02-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 01:27 pm