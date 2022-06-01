Greencrest Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 270.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in March 2022 up 270.02% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 down 90.96% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 down 67.71% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 5.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months