Greencrest Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 270.02% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greencrest Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in March 2022 up 270.02% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 down 90.96% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 down 67.71% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 5.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months

Greencrest Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.91 1.02 1.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.91 1.02 1.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.39 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.56 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.08
Depreciation 0.03 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 2.38
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.03 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 0.92 -0.99
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 0.92 -0.99
Interest 0.16 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.81 0.92 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.01
P/L Before Tax -1.81 0.92 -1.00
Tax -0.46 0.17 -0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.34 0.75 -0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.34 0.75 -0.70
Equity Share Capital 36.55 36.55 36.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 0.21 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.37 0.21 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 0.21 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.37 0.21 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:10 pm
