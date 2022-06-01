Greencrest Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 270.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greencrest Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in March 2022 up 270.02% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 down 90.96% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 down 67.71% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.
Greencrest Fin shares closed at 5.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Greencrest Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.91
|1.02
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.91
|1.02
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.39
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.56
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|2.38
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|0.92
|-0.99
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|0.92
|-0.99
|Interest
|0.16
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.81
|0.92
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.81
|0.92
|-1.00
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.17
|-0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|0.75
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|0.75
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|36.55
|36.55
|36.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.21
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.21
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.21
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.21
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited