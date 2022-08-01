Greencrest Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 14.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in June 2022 up 14.33% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 24.63% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022 down 7.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

Greencrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 8.38 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 19.03% over the last 12 months.