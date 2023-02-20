Greencrest Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore, up 273.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 273.92% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.