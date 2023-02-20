Greencrest Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore, up 273.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 273.92% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

Greencrest Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 1.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.