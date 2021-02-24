Greencrest Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 18.69% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 up 41.21% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 38.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Greencrest Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 0.58 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.37% returns over the last 6 months and 7.41% over the last 12 months.