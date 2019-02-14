Greencrest Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, up 41.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in December 2018 up 41.73% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 116.6% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 116.33% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 2.41 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -83.61% returns over the last 6 months and -92.69% over the last 12 months.