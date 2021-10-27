Greaves Cotton Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.98 crore, down 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.98 crore in September 2021 down 1.47% from Rs. 288.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021 up 146.26% from Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2021 down 37.13% from Rs. 19.23 crore in September 2020.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2020.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 131.15 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 83.30% over the last 12 months.