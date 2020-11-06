Greaves Cotton Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 288.21 crore, down 41.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.21 crore in September 2020 down 41.18% from Rs. 490.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2020 down 139.84% from Rs. 45.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.23 crore in September 2020 down 70.59% from Rs. 65.38 crore in September 2019.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 67.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -50.35% over the last 12 months.