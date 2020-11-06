Greaves Cotton Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 288.21 crore, down 41.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:
Net Sales at Rs 288.21 crore in September 2020 down 41.18% from Rs. 490.02 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2020 down 139.84% from Rs. 45.26 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.23 crore in September 2020 down 70.59% from Rs. 65.38 crore in September 2019.
Greaves Cotton shares closed at 67.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -50.35% over the last 12 months.
|Greaves Cotton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|288.21
|147.10
|490.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|288.21
|147.10
|490.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|166.73
|89.44
|287.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.32
|8.62
|46.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.92
|8.08
|1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.14
|34.65
|42.72
|Depreciation
|12.42
|11.76
|14.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.64
|27.97
|52.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.04
|-33.42
|44.81
|Other Income
|1.77
|2.15
|6.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.81
|-31.27
|51.05
|Interest
|1.90
|2.26
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.91
|-33.53
|50.11
|Exceptional Items
|-31.09
|--
|5.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.18
|-33.53
|55.14
|Tax
|-8.15
|-9.33
|9.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.03
|-24.20
|45.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.03
|-24.20
|45.26
|Equity Share Capital
|46.24
|46.24
|48.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.05
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am